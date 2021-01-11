Yeppoon woman’s suspension lifted from 1 month to 2 years

All Brooke Haidee Thompson had to do was not drive during her one-month licence disqualification period.

She couldn’t help herself - and she got caught.

Her stupid blunder on November 6 when police saw her driving on Moores Creek Rd, Rockhampton, saw her hit with the mandatory minimum two-year licence disqualification in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday.

It was there the 35-year-old pleaded guilty to disqualified driving.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn fined Thompson $750 on top of the two-year driving disqualification.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Coast woman flashes breasts during street dispute

Drink-driver blames Japanese fish marinade

Druggie mum gets another chance to stay out of jail