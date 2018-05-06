Yeppoon woman's sustainable clothing brand leaving no trace

Owner of Earth and Sage Sarah Auriac with some of her sustainable clothing range.

SEWING machine rumbling in the background, Sarah Auriac pours her values for sustainability into every stitch of the clothing she creates.

The Yeppoon woman spends days creating, sewing and naturally dying unique pieces for her sustainable and environmentally concious clothing brand, Earth and Sage.

Since starting to sew last year, the 26-year-old said she always wanted to create her own line that embodied her beliefs.

"As I have gotten older, being sustainable is super important to me. It's so rewarding to combine my values together to create something I'm passionate about,” she said.

Using a hemp and organic cotton blend, Sarah ensured her materials were ethically sourced to help create her unique women's clothing.

"Hemp climatises your body. It cools you when your hot and warms you when you're cool,” she said.

In the essence of Fashion Awareness Week, Sarah said the power of social media influence gave her the idea of natural colour dying which involved barbed wire and even food.

The dying process for Earth and Sage clothing involves gum tree leaves, barbed wile and avocado seeds boiled in water with the clothing for around 6 hours. Sarah Auriac

After soaking the clothing in soy milk over night, the pieces were put into a dye pot for six hours to evolve in colour.

"Boiling avocado seeds creates a gorgeous dusty pink,” Sarah said.

"Eucalyptus leaves and rusty barbed wire gives natural earthy tones and leaf imprints on the clothes.

"It's a big process but is so rewarding as each piece has it's own story.”

Sarah and her seamstress made 16 tops in their work space for Earth and Sage. Sarah Auriac

Sarah said local women had embraced her brand with plans in the works for more projects.

Despite being approached by luxe Gold Coast boutiques, Sarah said she was content sharing her pieces with her coast community.

You can see her gorgeous creations and place orders through the Instagram page.