Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Domestic violence usually happens in the home but there was a scary incident in Yeppoon’s main street last week.
Domestic violence usually happens in the home but there was a scary incident in Yeppoon’s main street last week.
News

Yeppoon worker stops ugly DV incident

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
15th Apr 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YEPPOON worker has called on people to exercise greater self-control after he was forced to intervene in a nasty domestic violence incident on the main street last week.

The young man, who did not wish to be named, told The Morning Bulletin he was at work last week when the drama unfolded about 4pm on Monday.

“It was quite loud - a bloke was getting into his missus and I rushed out (of work) to break it up,” the worker said.

“I ran to my next door neighbour who was out the front of her shop (and asked her) to call the police, and I then took it upon myself to stop what was happening.

“Definitely, it was about to turn physical.”

The worker said the incident was a one-off for the Yeppoon main street in his experience, and he believed Coronavirus pressures were a contributing factor judging by the heated argument that took place between the pair.

“I know domestic violence usually happens behind closed doors and I know we’re in hard times right now, but if you start arguing with your partner just go out for a walk on your own and just let all parties cool down.”

In recent weeks both state and federal governments have announced a raft of financial measures to combat the growing domestic violence problem.

This followed concerns from anti-domestic violence campaigners that the impact of Coronavirus was putting extra pressure on the sector.

Last Wednesday Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her government was taking urgent action to support domestic and family violence victims with the immediate injection of almost $5.5 million to help manage an anticipated increase in demand for services arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

domestic violence
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Resident speaks out about rising trend in car thefts in CQ

        premium_icon Resident speaks out about rising trend in car thefts in CQ

        News Rockhampton woman is angry after her first ever car was written off by car thieves this week.

        • 15th Apr 2020 1:50 PM
        Juvenile caught for Yeppoon crime spree

        premium_icon Juvenile caught for Yeppoon crime spree

        News A 15 year old is being held by police in relation to a crime spree that saw 10...

        • 15th Apr 2020 1:49 PM
        COVID-19 UPDATE: CQ has no new cases, 5 for QLD

        COVID-19 UPDATE: CQ has no new cases, 5 for QLD

        News The state has a total of 999 cases to date, 552 of which are active.

        • 15th Apr 2020 1:31 PM
        Council moves to portfolio model and livestream meetings

        premium_icon Council moves to portfolio model and livestream meetings

        News The meeting was livestreamed from the stage of the Pilbeam Theatre