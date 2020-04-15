Yeppoon worker stops ugly DV incident

Domestic violence usually happens in the home but there was a scary incident in Yeppoon’s main street last week.

Domestic violence usually happens in the home but there was a scary incident in Yeppoon’s main street last week.

A YEPPOON worker has called on people to exercise greater self-control after he was forced to intervene in a nasty domestic violence incident on the main street last week.

The young man, who did not wish to be named, told The Morning Bulletin he was at work last week when the drama unfolded about 4pm on Monday.

“It was quite loud - a bloke was getting into his missus and I rushed out (of work) to break it up,” the worker said.

“I ran to my next door neighbour who was out the front of her shop (and asked her) to call the police, and I then took it upon myself to stop what was happening.

“Definitely, it was about to turn physical.”

The worker said the incident was a one-off for the Yeppoon main street in his experience, and he believed Coronavirus pressures were a contributing factor judging by the heated argument that took place between the pair.

“I know domestic violence usually happens behind closed doors and I know we’re in hard times right now, but if you start arguing with your partner just go out for a walk on your own and just let all parties cool down.”

In recent weeks both state and federal governments have announced a raft of financial measures to combat the growing domestic violence problem.

This followed concerns from anti-domestic violence campaigners that the impact of Coronavirus was putting extra pressure on the sector.

Last Wednesday Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her government was taking urgent action to support domestic and family violence victims with the immediate injection of almost $5.5 million to help manage an anticipated increase in demand for services arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.