Yeppoon young guns ready to fire at North Aussies

Edie Hemson will compete at her first North Australian Championships this weekend.
Edie Hemson will compete at her first North Australian Championships this weekend.
Pam McKay
SURF LIFE SAVING: Jack Newton and Kade Goudie will lead the charge for the Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club at this weekend's North Australian Championships.

The talented duo is among the 11-strong contingent that will make the trip to Mackay.

Close to 500 lifesavers from Port Douglas to Hervey Bay will compete at the three-day championships, which start with the pool rescue events on Friday and continue with the beach events on Saturday and Sunday.

Competitors from under-11 through to opens and masters will contest events including beach flags, sprints, surf ski, surf boats, pool rescue, and the ironman and woman.

Yeppoon team manager Richard Newton said the championships also doubled as Queensland Country selection trials.

Jack, Kade, Caitlyn Goudie and Zac Paskin were members of the Queensland team in 2016 and will be looking to retain their places again this year.

Jack and Kade head into this weekend's event in good form.

Jack recently placed third in the under-15/16 youth challenge at the iconic Coolangatta Gold, while Kade won a gold medal in the under-15 7.5km swim at last month's Queensland Open Water Championships.

Newton said that four club members - Paige Jones, Edie Hemson and Hannah Hoovey (under-11 girls) and Alex Cumming (under-12 boys) - would compete at their first North Aussies.

"It's really exciting that we have young members like this embracing the sport and they're really keen to get racing for the first time in a big carnival,” he said.

"All the competitors have been training really hard. I'm expecting a strong showing and some decent results from what is one of our smaller teams.”

