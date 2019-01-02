Menu
VICTIM: Yeppoon Rugby League player Andrew Mackie was stabbed.
Crime

Yeppoon's alleged stabber and victim's identities revealed

Leighton Smith
by
2nd Jan 2019 4:28 PM
A YOUNG woman who allegedly stabbed a prominent Yeppoon footballer on New Years day faced magistrates court today on a charge of attempted murder.

Police will allege at around 3.30am on New Years Day emergency services were called to a house in Jeffries Street, Yeppoon, to treat a man with a chest wound.

A 39-year-old man identified as Andrew Mackie was taken to Rockhampton hospital with life threatening injuries.

He was subsequently transported to Brisbane's Prince Charles Hospital for treatment with a hospital spokesperson today confirming he was in a stable condition and had been transferred to a ward.

Ramana Louise Sansom, 22, appeared via video link to Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning, answering to the charge of attempted murder.

STABBING ACCUSED: Ramana Louise Sansom faced court via video link up on Wednesday after allegedly stabbing a man in Yeppoon on News Years day.
Given that the court was closed to the public and limited details were released by police prosecutors, it was unclear if she made a plea but it is understood that her case was adjourned until Monday morning and she was remanded to custody.

While police have previously stated the two were known to each other, it was unclear what their relationship to each other was or what circumstances lead up to the stabbing incident.

STABBING ACCUSED: Ramana Louise Sansom was charged with attempted murder.
Yeppoon Senior Rugby League Football Club President David Hiscox confirmed that club stalwart Andrew 'Mac Attack' Mackie was the victim of the stabbing.

Mr Hiscox was shocked to hear about the incident saying that Mr Mackie had spent over 15 years playing for the football club.

Yeppoon Senior Rugby League Football Club President David Hiscox
"This is unusual for Yeppoon, you don't want to see anything like that happen,” Mr Hiscox said.

"We're concerned for him and his wife and wish him a speedy recovery.”

On the Yeppoon Senior Rugby League Football Club's web page, they describe Mr Mackie as a veteran who had played over 100 games.

"Andrew Mackie has provided the go-forward and toughness need for the Yeppoon Seagulls over many years. Although starting for the Seagulls in the senior ranks as a quick and skilled back, Andrew has transitioned his role to that of a tough as nuts forward over the years whilst retaining the skill,” his bio read.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444.

