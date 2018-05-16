Menu
All that remains of the damaged home in Braithwaite St, Yeppoon is rubble that is being cleaned away
Yeppoon's 'doll house' of horrors finally flattened

Trish Bowman
29th May 2018 6:23 AM
THE remnants of the home in Braithwaite Street Yeppoon that has stood as a painful reminder of the devastation left behind by cyclone Marcia in 2015 is finally gone.

All that remains is a clean-up of the block and new beginnings.

JAL Demolitions and Asbestos Removals began work on the removal last Monday having to first clear away overgrown shrubbery and debris before starting on the remains of the cyclone ravaged property.

JAL Director Peter Busby said the job would take about 2 weeks to complete due to the presence of asbestos on site but the team have cracked into the job faster than expected.

 

Another view of the Braithwaite St block .
READ: Horror cyclone-damaged Yeppoon home may finally go

"The place has been a real eyesore since the cyclone and a concern in terms of safety issues," Mr Busby said.

"To be honest, I am astounded the property was allowed to sit this long when it has been obvious that it was a safety hazard.

"I have often seen children walking by and with the presence of asbestos not to mention the overgrown state of the site being an attraction for vermin, it should have been dealt with as a priority.

"I think the legislation needs to be looked at. Money issue with insurance companies and other entities can be dealt with later, safety of the community should be first and foremost."

 

FLASHBACK: Karl & Tessa Maskery pictured outside their damaged Braithwaite St home in 2015.
Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig said the removal of the remnants of the home on Braithwaite Street comes as a relief for Council, residents and neighbouring properties.

 

The house as demolition started last week.
"The stalemate between the home owners and the insurance company have caused great concern for everyone," Cr Ludwig said.

"We are all happy to see some action finally being taken after such a long time."

