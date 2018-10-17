Yeppoon's eliminated Bachelor spills the beans on Ally

BYE BACHELOR: Former Yeppoon man Wesley Ford was unlucky in his search for love on this season of The Bachelorette and did not receive a rose from Ally in the latest episode.

HE may have had his search for love cut short, but Yeppoon bachelor Wesley Ford certainly isn't giving up.

After missing out on a rose during last night's rose ceremony, filmed about a month ago, the heavy machinery operator has had a bit of time to readjust to life after The Bachelorette.

"The first couple of days after finishing the show I kind of had to find my feet a little bit,” he said.

"It was an experience and I needed to get back into everyday work and life stuff and that took a little bit. But I got my feet back and am doing what I want to do.”

Picking his favourite to take out the season, Wes said he likes Taite's chances, but is worried that Ally may not be ready to fully commit.

"I think she is a lovely person but I think she is a little bit lost with what she actually wants,” he said.

"She has an idea of what she wants, but I think you have to believe it rather than just say it.

"I wish her the best with it all, and I hope she does find what she is looking for but I don't know if the guys that are in the show are for her.”

Returning to life after the show, Wes said he is always open to meeting someone and making a strong connection.

"I am always looking for someone that I could be with, and at the same time pursuing my dreams,” he said.

"So if they both line up at the same time, I am always open to it, and open to new people and new experiences, and new love if I find that.”

Wes said he mostly enjoyed his time on the show but was glad to be out of the house and away from the bigger egos in the house.

"I enjoyed hanging out with the guys in the house, but at the same time there were a lot of big voices and big egos in there that I preferred not to be shouting over.”