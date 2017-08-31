Yeppoon's huge investment wins major CQ award

SUCCESS SHADOW: The Yeppoon Town Centre car park won the Best Commercial Building over $5m.

YEPPOON's town centre carpark was always meant to be more than just a concrete structure for the coast community.

The $9m project was completed in December by local company Griffin Builders and has recently earned them 2017 Central Queensland Master Builders Best Commercial Building up to $5m.

Owner of the family business, Brian Griffin said his team were thrilled when they won and credited the ingenious design as Livingstone Shire Council's "brain child."

INNOVATIVE DESIGN: The Yeppoon Town Centre car park won the Best Commercial Building over $5m. Christopher Frederick Jones

Mr Griffin said the structure's unique facade, feature lighting and granite pavers were a huge part of the prestigious win.

The intricate corten metal design wrapping the entry was also a huge factor and Mr Griffin said it was specially designed metal to imitate the look of rusting in a harsh environment.

"It's an outstanding project," Mr Griffin said.

"The whole aim was to make the carpark visually attractive and it seems the whole community are embracing it."

Mr Griffin said his team started the project started in March 2016 and was easily completed to a high standard before it's Christmas due date.

The nine-month project was built off a set design which Mr Griffin said could have the capacity to be built upon in future.

He praised LSC for their efforts saying the council were "kicking goals" with the addition of car washes, colourful murals by local artists and a new coffee shop.

"It will become a great investment and a huge benefit for the council and Yeppoon community," he said.

Mr Griffin said in his 27 years owning Griffin Builders he had done many structures but the Yeppoon carpark was something special.