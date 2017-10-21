Yeppoon's John Rodda remembered by family and friends

John Rodda was a kind, open-minded man, with a heart of gold, and a way with words.

John Rodda was a kind, open-minded man, with a heart of gold, and a way with words. Contributed

THE family of John Rodda has provided a eulogy following his tragic death from a motorcycle accident near Bundaberg earlier this month.

John Edward Rodda was 58-years-old when he was tragically killed in a motorbike accident.

John has always had a love of motorbikes Contributed

The Yeppoon local was a well-known Livingstone Shire Council worker, and a much-loved member of his motorcycle club that was actively involved in community events.

He spent his childhood on his parents' farm and at their electrical store in Victoria, whilst also taking it upon himself to immerse himself in the community before he was even in school.

He enjoyed spending his late mornings at the "Royal Mail" Hotel, and dabbled in entrepreneur endeavours that involved taking the empty bottles from out the back of the local green grocer in exchange for five cents of pocket change, before the owner caught on to his cheeky business.

John with his children Stacey, Zack and Tarah, and wife Noela. Contributed

The young cowboy wore his Akubra hat to his Orion school every day and spent his spare time riding horses at the Springsure Pony Club.

His love of motorcycles began when his father bought a Honda GL 175 farm bike which John loved to ride on.

Not unlike a wild bucking bronco, it had a mean kick, and John utilised his patience and determination to tame the roaring twin cylinder bike.

In 1980, John met the love of his life, Noela, and they went on to have three children, Stacey, Zach, and Tarah.

A beloved father, he was always active in his children's lives.

The memories of his horsey rides, piggy back rides, and funny little sayings will stay with them forever.

There was never a dull moment in John's life.

He enjoyed living life to the full, and spent his days travelling with his family in their caravan, enjoying the beach, motocross riding, boating, attending car shows, clearance sales, auctions, and mud racing, and always involving himself in school fetes and junior rugby league.

The quiet, gentle, hard worker always had time for anyone, and was always willing to lend an ear.

He'd greet you with a solid handshake and a hug, and he had a way with young kids, elderly ladies, and animals.

John was a kind, open-minded man, with a heart of gold, and a way with words.

He will be missed.