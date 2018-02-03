Yeppoon's mother-daughter duo reveal their secret to success

PEOPLE often ask how Esme and Claudia Coren work together, but for more than a decade the mother-daughter duo have proved an unstoppable team.

The Yeppoon Real Estate leaders have grown their operation from a four to 21 people, who have each contributed to their nomination for QLD Agent of the Year at the Australasian Real Estate Results Awards.

Claudia said the honour is a tremendous achievement, and shows the local business is operating on a similar level to some of the best agencies in the country, whom they admire.

"Particularly in Sydney and Melbourne,” she said.

"For our clients this shows that all of our extra training, coaching and skills is paying off and they can be confident in getting a great result for the sale of their home.”

They have secured a spot as one of only four to five finalists nominated in five categories, to be judged against high performing independent real estate agencies across Australia and New Zealand.

"Each year we submit our agency and individual performance figures so that the judges can accurately determine the finalists and winners objectively across the varied markets,” Claudia said.

Claudia pinpointed their success to "extremely hard work, perseverance and gathering an exceptional team of people” who genuinely care about their clients and want to help people as best they can.

"Having two women in charge of an agency is also quite a rarity and we think our woman's touch makes all the difference,” she said.

The pair purchased Yeppoon Real Estate in 2009 after they worked together at another local agency.

"I started as Esme's assistant and our working relationship flourished from there,” she said.

"People ask us all the time how we go with working together, and I say we have done so for over 10 years now sitting side by side, we know what each other is thinking most of the time, there is a huge amount of trust which is very important in business and mutual respect for each of our different strengths.

"We haven't killed each other yet.”

Their nomination comes off the back of an exceptionally busy end to 2017, with a record number of houses sold.

Claudia said prices showed great value, and out of town interest and investors were cominbg back ino the market.

"We predict this year to be a strong and steady year for sales with a current demand from buyers for homes in the $400,000 - $550,000 price ranges,” she said.

"From a rental market perspective, we are running out of homes to rent which has elevated rental prices.”