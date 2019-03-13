Yeppoon's new boss in town has plans to curb violence, theft

TOP COP: Senior Sergeant Officer in Charge Erin Shawcross has been in the role for three weeks now.

TOP COP: Senior Sergeant Officer in Charge Erin Shawcross has been in the role for three weeks now. Vanessa Jarrett

ON HIS first weekend he was faced with a murder investigation but it hasn't deterred Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross.

Snr Sgt Shawcross is the Officer-in-Charge at the Yeppoon, replacing the outgoing Senior Sergeant Robert (Bob) Barclay.

He was most recently posted in Yarrabah, just north of Cairns but has been in the police force for more than 20 years.

He started out in New South Wales, his first station at The Rocks in Sydney.

Snr Sgt Shawcross then moved to Queensland where he worked in Logan with juveniles before heading to Far North Queensland.

For the past 12 years he has been an officer in charge with postings at Yarrabah, Julia Creek and Gordonvale.

"I enjoy the work of an OIC, you get to interact with the community a lot more,” he said.

Having started out in the city, Snr Sgt Shawcross has favoured the smaller towns.

"The contrast is remarkable but I prefer the more regional aspect,” he said.

"That's why I like places like Yeppoon where there is a bit of a community

feel.”

The father of two children, a seven-year-old boy and an a eight-year-old girl, moved to Yeppoon three weeks ago with his wife.

The role for the OIC came up and he had heard good things about Yeppoon so he took the punt and applied.

It has now been three weeks and he is "loving it”.

The kids are settling into school and are loving being able to go for a swim at the beach each day and not having to worry about nippers, sharks or crocodiles.

"It's very different, it seems to have a very strong community spirit,” Snr Sgt Shawcross said.

It has been a rough start to the role with 57 year-old Shane O'Brien murdered on his first weekend shift and just last weekend, an attempted murder at Lammermoor.

Snr Sgt Shawcross also noted there had been some issues with property crime being committed by juveniles.

He hopes to tackle this issue through implementing some new methods.

"I think the community needs to feel safe and feel their property would be there in the morning when they go out,” the senior sergeant said.

"We have to look at way s to really stop the violence.”

The new OIC has been busy this week out and about meeting everyone in town.

He has plans of establishing himself in the community both through work and community groups.

He encourages anyone to say hello if you see him on the streets or pop into the station for a coffee.

"With my background being in more regional and rural areas I encourage people share their issues and we will try to resolve it together,” Snr Sgt Shawcross said.

He said he has big shoes to fill from Snr Sgt Barclay but is confident he is up for the job.

"It's a bit of a challenge... fortunately he has been gracious enough to pass me on his contacts and some of his ideas,” Snr Sgt Shawcross said.

"All OIC's have different ways of approaching things, I hope I can live up to what Bob has done in the community but I would like to think I can put my own twist on that.”