Yoga, art and vegetation laws mingle at Caves seminar

Shelly McArdle will host a two-day seminar for Caves residents this Friday and Saturday as part of ongoing bushfire recovery efforts

Shelly McArdle doesn’t want people to be put off of by the word ‘yoga’.

“It’s not about impossible stretches or standing on your head,” she said. “It’s about creating the space in your head where you can start making better decisions in your life.”

The Rockhampton-based therapist, who specialises in trauma recovery, sees a distinct connection between internal welfare and healing the environment.

As part of her project officer role with Capricornia Catchments, she will facilitate a two-day workshop at The Caves this Friday and Saturday.

The event was funded by the Commonwealth and State Discovery Recovery Funding following the 2018 fires which threatened The Caves community and Gracemere.

Ironically, it was delayed as fires once again raged late last year around Cobraball and Adelaide Park.

The first day’s program will feature expert presentations by representatives of the Livingstone community, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, National Parks and CQ Health.

At 11.45am, Jason Countryman from the Department of Natural Resources will speak about the hotly debated vegetation management laws.

The Sunday sessions, to which there a few places still available, will focus on yoga and art therapy.

The yoga practice can be adapted for people who prefer to remain standing or in their chairs.

Ms McArdle said it is important for Central Queensland people to take care of their mental health, especially after years of fires, floods, drought and cyclones.

“How can a community that is struggling to maintain a sense of wellbeing also take care of country,” she said.

“It takes a vibrant community to enact the things that need to be done, whether that’s managing grazing land or restoring coastal dunes.”

It’s an holistic viewpoint which Ms McArdle – who has been practising yoga since her 20s - embodies as her work takes her from the outback to the coast.

“I was raised in Tannum Sands so I have salt water in my veins,” she said.

“But my family were stockmen and jackaroos, so I also have a real affinity for the land.

“It’s really difficult for ­graziers to take good care of themselves in tough times, such as natural disasters, when they are so focused on providing for their family, their employees, their stock.”

This week’s two-day program is unsuitable for children, but Ms McArdle is putting the final touches on a junior landcare program which aims to connect youngsters with themselves and nature.

“These programs have been created in consultation with local communities,” she said.

“They’re designed to gently guide people in a direction which will make them a little bit happier, so we can open up discussions towards a brighter future.”