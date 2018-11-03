Yoga could reduce diabetes and cancer new study finds

MUSCLE BUILDING: Excited about the news yoga can reduce chronic disease are Arise.Yoga's Terri Thornton (left) and Francesca Horchuer.

YOGA could reduce the risk of diabetes and cancer, new research from the University of Southern Queensland has revealed.

The USQ led study, published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine recently, analysed publicly available health data on about 400,000 adults in the United States of America.

Dr Jason Bennie, from USQ's Physically Active Lifestyles Research Group, said the analysis showed three quarters of those in the dataset did not meet guidelines for muscle strengthening exercises, such as yoga, weight lifting, sit ups and push ups.

"(The data) showed if you met the guidelines, you were less likely to have a chronic disease," Dr Bennie said.

"We also demonstrate that as few as one or two muscle strengthening exercise sessions a week result in fewer reported health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and cancer, even after accounting for aerobic exercise levels."

Yogis practice their yoga at the Arise.Yoga studio in Harlaxton. Tobi Loftus

Dr Bennie said the results lined up with findings from recent clinical studies.

"We also identified older adults and those with lower incomes were less likely to meet guidelines," he said. He said he hoped the results would go on to inform future public health initiatives.

Yoga instructor Terri Thornton, who runs Arise.Yoga in Harlaxton, said she was happy to hear about the new research that highlighted some of the health benefits of yoga.

