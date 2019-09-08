Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JM KELLY
JM KELLY
Crime

JM Kelly collapse: ‘You and your family need to look out’

by Glen Norris
8th Sep 2019 7:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOWN at the Federal Court examination last week into the collapse of JM Kelly Group some members of the Murphy family, which controlled the Rockhampton-based company before its $50 million failure last year, were reluctant to give their residential addresses in open court.

Anthony Murphy, who managed the company's two aircraft including a Cessna Citation executive jet, said he was not willing to divulge his Rockhampton address because he "had threats from creditors of the company and they were against my person and family."

Murphy said the threat included a comment that "you and your family need to look out."

Earlier in the court proceedings, Anthony's sister Elizabeth, the group's financial controller, also declined to disclose her address verbally in the court claiming she had been "stalked and threatened."

She instead wrote it down on a piece of paper.

It seems there is still a lot of ill-feeling in the beef city following the company's collapse that left scores of subbies unpaid and more than 200 people out of work.

More Stories

building company collapse editors picks jm kelly subbies

Top Stories

    Dramatic second Test decided in last minute

    premium_icon Dramatic second Test decided in last minute

    Hockey 'We knew it was going to be a really tough battle'

    Out of the Shadows walk to remember those lost to suicide

    premium_icon Out of the Shadows walk to remember those lost to suicide

    Health Greater community awareness of the tragedy of suicide is needed.

    Hanson calls for CQ candidates to step up for One Nation

    premium_icon Hanson calls for CQ candidates to step up for One Nation

    Politics The One Nation Party leader wants to name her State candidates ASAP.

    CQ's gardening weekend will explode with floral grandeur

    premium_icon CQ's gardening weekend will explode with floral grandeur

    Environment With Spring sprung, flower power is taking over.