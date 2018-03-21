'You are not leaving here alive. I'm going to kill you'

A MAN with an atrocious violent history against partners, particularly when relationships break down, has been sent to jail for his latest attack which involved a machete and biting the victim's face.

Tony Leonard Rice, 34, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court yesterday to three assault occasioning bodily harm charges and one trying to pervert the course of justice, along with 15 summary offences including deprivation of liberty and threatening violence by discharging a firearm.

Rice also drove disqualified for the seventh time and was caught with drugs, utensils and tainted property.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence outlined Rice's Queensland criminal history which included nine prior assault occasioning bodily harm convictions, two common assault and five assault police.

He also has a Victorian criminal history.

"It (violence) seems to be a characteristic of his personality,” Judge Michael Burnett said.

"Since the age of 18, you have appeared in a court almost every year.”

Judge Burnett said the criminal history showed Rice felt violence was the solution to all of his problems.

Ms Lawrence said Rice was also sentenced to jail in 2010 for a nine-hour-long siege with police, which involved his parents, on the same day he was released from prison.

Sitting in the dock, Rice rolled his eyes as Ms Lawrence read out the facts leading to his latest convictions.

On October 3, 2016, Rice's former partner found out he had cheated on her and responded by messaging him about a sexual encounter she'd had with one of his friends.

About noon, he turned up at her Berserker residence unannounced and walked up behind her as she washed dishes, punching her in the back of the head.

She collapsed to the floor where he continued his assault with 20 punches to the head.

Ms Lawrence said the victim's head split open from this assault.

The victim's nine-year-old son entered the room and Rice yelled at the child to leave.

Rice then started punching the victim in the ribs.

He left, but returned the next night with a machete concealed in a bag which he took out and said, "You are not leaving here alive. I'm going to kill you”.

"It was no doubt menacing, given the way he was wielding it,” Ms Lawrence said.

She said the victim's son cried out for his mother from his room but Rice restrained her and wouldn't let her go to her son, nor leave to use the bathroom.

As Rice and the victim sat on the couch, Rice punched her in the head, which snapped back into the wall behind her.

The victim managed to send an SMS to her step-father, simply saying "help”.

This prompted his arrival at the scene, but not before Rice continued his assault, choking her, along with biting her in the face and middle of her back.

When the victim's stepfather arrived, she managed to run away from her attacker, grabbed her son and ran to their car outside.

As Rice left, he threw the machete at the victim with it landing on the ground. Police later retrieved the machete.

Ms Lawrence said the victim had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder as a result of the assault.

Judge Burnett said the victim not only suffered from chronic depression and anxiety from the attacks, but had needed ongoing dental work and now had top and bottom dentures.

About six months after the assaults, Rice called his mother three days in a row from prison requesting she visit the victim and pass on a message, "You know what needs to happen”.

When his mother's visit didn't result in the outcome Rice wanted, he told his mother he would get his younger brother - who also has a violent criminal history - involved.

Judge Burnett talked about Rice's "functional family household” that he grew up in and how Rice graduated Year 12, but his alcohol abuse started when he was 15/16 and amphetamine use from 21, both which had been features in prior violent offending against partners.

He sentenced Rice to four years and 11 months' jail time - 3.5 years for the assault occasioning bodily harm, one year and three months for attempting to pervert the course of justice and two months for failing to appear in court.

Parole eligibility was set at September 20, 2018.

Judge Burnett declared 384 days that Rice had served in pre-sentence custody and also disqualified Rice from driving for four years.