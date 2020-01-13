You are what you eat: Teaching kids about real food

QUIRKY experiments used in an interactive, fun workshop have taught children the positive aspects of eating more wholesome foods.

Paying a visit to the Capricorn Coast earlier this month, the Mad Food science program gave youngsters the opportunity to learn how they could work with their parents to make better food choices.

Central Queensland’s Mad Food science certified instructor, Jody Mansfield said children aged between five and 13 years were invited to attend one of three free events held in Emu Park and Yeppoon.

“I’m passionate about whole foods, experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen and healthy lunch box ideas,” she said.

“Due to my experiences with my boys, this is why children’s health is my passion. I’m on a mission to empower children for their own health and to start eating more real foods and minimise processed food.

Throughout the workshops, children learned to take responsibility for what they ate. They understood why their body craved a variety of fruit and vegetables which made it important for them to be able to read nutritional information.

Livingstone Shire’s youth councillor, Pat Eastwood said the workshops were extremely successful, with more than 80 youngsters participating across the three events. “As parents and as a community, it’s important to provide children with the best head start in life, and healthy eating is a huge part of a child’s development,” he said.

“The council is thrilled to be able to host informative, fun and educational free events like this for our community, to promote the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle for all ages.”