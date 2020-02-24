You asked these businesses to come, here’s what they said

IKEA, Costco and Krispy Kreme are just some of the businesses residents would like to see open in Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin reached out to readers a few weeks ago asking the question ‘What business would you like to see open in the Rockhampton region?’ and was inundated with responses.

As usual, Krispy Kreme was one of the top requests.

It has been one of the most popular wishes for a number of years.

On any given plane from Brisbane to Rockhampton, every second passenger will usually have a box of the delicious donut delights to take home with them.

When The Morning Bulletin asked Krispy Kreme if it was interested in opening a store in Rockhampton, this is what they responded:



“Although we’d love to bring Krispy Kreme to Rockhampton, there are no current plans for a store to open in the area. We are thrilled by the local support and would encourage our fans in Rockhampton to never say never.

“We do, however, air-freight our delicious Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the Rockhampton airport as part of our Fundraising Program! You can find out more about it on our website here: www.krispykreme.com.au/fundraising.”

Melltorp table and chairs from Ikea.

Ikea was another dream, which is also requested frequently.

However, it’s not meant to be for Rockhampton just yet.

“Ikea is always exploring opportunities to expand and be more accessible to more people, however we do not currently have plans to open a store in Rockhampton,” Ikea Australia said.

Wholesale business Costco was also requested to open a Rocky store.

There are 12 stores in Australia with the closest one to Rockhampton in Brisbane.

Costco is developing a national distribution centre in Kemps Creek.

The company has advised it has not found a suitable location for the business in the North Queensland region yet.

“Our focus is always to find the right location to meet our specifications so that we can ensure every warehouse is as comprehensively stocked, offering a wide range of products and services of the best quality at the best possible price,” a Costco spokesperson said.

“Our warehouses are quite sizeable in order to be able to house our comprehensive range of goods and specialty department services. A typical warehouse is about 14,000 sq m.

“We also look for lots that can house our fuel stations and sizeable car parks as well.”

The store however last week launched an online website that allows users to buy their products.

You will need to pay a $60 annual membership to shop online.

Lush cosmetics store.

Lush Cosmetics was a new contender some readers wanted to see open.

The retailer, founded in the United Kingdom, sells natural hair and beauty products.

Unfortunately, Lush did not respond to The Morning Bulletin’s enquiry.

Fasta Pasta restaurant

Fasta Pasta was also on the menu for some readers.

The Adelaide founded business is an Italian restaurant chain.

There are two stores in Queensland - in Townsville and Cairns.

The Morning Bulletin was unable to get in touch with a media team for Fasta Pasta.

TK Maxx was also mentioned by readers.

The North American discount department store was tipped to be interested in Rockhampton and in late 2017 was looking at locations.

TK Maxx Opening.

It has been reported the business could be going in when Stockland expands. There is also speculation about whether it will move into the former Harris Scarfe tenancy but Stockland has been firmly tight lipped stating they “do not have any further updates to provide at this time.”

They recently provided the following statement to The Morning Bulletin.

“Stockland is experiencing high demand from retailers who are eager to open new stores at Stockland Rockhampton and throughout Queensland. We look forward to announcing some exciting new stores for Stockland Rockhampton soon to provide an even better retail experience for our customers,” Stockland Rockhampton centre manager Elysia Billingham said.

Taco Bell was requested by readers a few times however The Morning Bulletin recently reported among the news of the Sizzler closure the company advised it had no plans to open a store in Rockhamtpon.

Many commenters wanted an adventure centre with go karting, bowling, ice skating, rock climbing, indoor trampoline, ninja warrior course, laser skirmish and the likes.