YOU BEAUTY: Townsville is in the box seat for Origin

TOWNSVILLE will host State of Origin I if the Covid crisis forces the series opener to be moved from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

News Corp can reveal Queensland Rugby League has booked out The Ville resort for June 9 - the night of Origin I - and pencilled in several functions for Townsville in the strongest sign yet the code's showpiece will make its debut at the $290 million Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys insists no definitive call has been made at this stage with rugby league bosses in delicate contractual discussions with the Victorian government over the series opener at the MCG on Wednesday week.

The NRL has advised the Cowboys, chief tenants of the stadium, that Origin I will be played in Townsville if it cannot be held in Melbourne.

The QRL has already begun planning, making a series of bookings in the past 24 hours for Queensland Origin stars to stay at one of Townsville's leading hotels.

The QRL has also made Origin function bookings with local restaurants.

Maroons coach Paul Green backed plans for Origin I to be moved to Townsville, arguing the facilities of the shiny new Queensland Country Bank Stadium make it the perfect option to take over from the MCG.

"It would be a great idea to have Origin in Townsville," he said.

"The NRL can't toss up Canberra as a neutral venue as a reasonable argument.

"This Melbourne game was Queensland's game, it was our turn in the calendar to have two home games."

Townsville has gone without a Covid-19 case since August 14, 2020 after a positive case came ashore from the ship Globe Electra, making it one of the country's safest cities.

"We are a rugby league heartland and deserve to be rewarded with our first State of Origin," Mayor Jenny Hill said.

Townsville-born Origin legends Gene Miles and Sam Thaiday say it is a no-brainer to take the game north.

Queensland Maroons selector Gene Miles.

"I'm all for it," Miles said.

"I really hope you guys get it. I hope the state government puts their hands in their product and make it a reality.

"The culture up there is rugby league and always has been.

"It will be a great reward for the region's love and support for rugby league."

Miles said he had heard powerbrokers were considering Canberra or Townsville for Game One.

"Playing the game in early June in Canberra or Townsville, I know where I'd rather have the game," he said.

"In the worst-case scenario if the game can't be held at the MCG, it should come to Townsville.

"We just need the people up there to rally the troops and tell (Queensland Premier) Annastacia (Palaszczuk) that it needs to be in Townsville.

"It would sell out in 24 hours."

Sam Thaiday in action for Queensland in the 2011 State of Origin series. Picture: Michael Ross

Thaiday, who played 29 Origin games for Queensland, said it was time Origin was played in North Queensland.

"If Melbourne can't host it, do whatever it takes to get it there," he said.

"If it does happen, I think it would be fantastic for the city.

"It's a world class stadium and people who run it want it to be a world class venue holding international events, and this will be the best dress rehearsal.

"I know it would be a huge thing for Townsville."

"In Townsville I'm sure people will be on verandas and roofs around the CBD trying to get a glimpse of the game.

'They will all want to say they were there when State of Origin was played in Townsville.

The NRL is understood to keen to maintain a neutral venue for Game One if the MCG is ruled out, but Maroons mentor and premiership-winning North Queensland coach Paul Green labelled the argument "crap" - pointing out the Melbourne clash was technically a "home" game for Queensland anyway.

"It was our turn in the calendar to have two home games, we had the pick of the dressing rooms and we had to supply ball boys as if it was our home game," he said.

"If that is the case, then the game can't be held in Canberra. If they toss that up as a neutral venue that's just crap."

