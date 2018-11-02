You can have crim back, court tells Kiwis

Steven Jay Dillon is expected to be deported after years of criminal offending in Queensland.

IT'S usually considered rude to return a gift.

But Queensland authorities have decided to send one Kiwi contribution back across the ditch.

A court heard former Bellbird Park resident Steven Jay Dillon will fly back to his motherland after years of criminal offending.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to supplying ice while on parole and while serving a suspended sentence.

In Brisbane District Court on Thursday, he also admitted to possessing counterfeit money.

A prosecutor said Dillon was "essentially caught red-handed” drug dealing.

In 2015, Dillon was charged with entering a dwelling with intent and with kidnapping, after chucking an alleged drug dealer in a car boot.

A prosecutor said that happened after Dillon took "umbrage” at a drug deal gone wrong.

The prosecutor said Dillon was sentenced to four years' jail, to be suspended after twelve months.

But then Dillon was caught with the fake money and drugs.

In February this year his visa was cancelled.

The court heard Dillon was originally from Kawakawa in Northland and moved abroad aged 16.

Dillon's defence counsel said the Kiwi wanted to find work "wherever he can” once back in New Zealand.

The court heard most of Dillon's family were now in Australia but he had some extended family across the Tasman.

Dillon had some experience as a labourer and factory worker.

"You got involved with methylamphetamine through work and you have suffered the inevitable consequences,” Judge Tony Moynihan said.

Dillon also pleaded guilty to driving with meth in his system.

"You think the road rules don't apply to you,” Judge Moynihan added.

Dillon spent 396 days in custody, declared as time served.

He was sentenced to the same number of days in jail, so he can be deported immediately. -NewsRegional