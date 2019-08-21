You could give Jet the Cattle Dog a new home

Jet the Cattle Dog was rescued recently from a pound where she'd been kept for weeks.

High time for animal lovers

DO YOU feel sad whenever you see some lovely cat or dog left behind in the pound to meet a lonely end but simply can't take on another pet yourself?

CQ Animal Society acts as liaison and support for southern pet rescue agencies, as well as taking on the care and vet work for scores of dogs and cats themselves.

This is your chance to have a delightful afternoon with other animal lovers at the Botanical Gardens tearooms, eat sumptuously, and help the CQASi volunteers to raise funds for their large vet bills.

Tickets cost $34.50 which includes a choice of quiche, tarts, scones, cheesecake, mousse and bottomless tea and coffee.

To book, contact Debbie on 0407 110 073 or email debbie ayres@bigpond.com.

Bookings can be made at eventbrite.com.au/.

Full speed ahead

CQ Animal Society Inc. would like to introduce Jet, a stumpy-tail cattle dog, named both for her dark colour and supersonic speed.

Rescued from the pound recently, she's looking for a new family. Dog coordinator Lauren Batley said "This beautiful girl had been kept at the pound for weeks as we searched for a carer or adoptive family for her but was due to be euthanised when there was no room left at the pound. Fortunately, one of our volunteer carers was able to take her at the very last minute, much to the relief of the Pound workers, who had taken a real shine to this affectionate, good-natured young dog.”

Jet has turned out to be a quick learner and soon learned good manners, although her carer's old dogs had to put her in her place at first.

She has been spayed and had all her inoculations, which are covered by her adoption fee.