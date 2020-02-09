‘You could well have orphaned your children’: Mum told

The car Haley Lillian Ann Delahunty was driving left the road after she fell asleep at the wheel with drugs in her system.

A MUM who fell asleep at the wheel and crashed while returning from a girls’ weekend away, had two types of drugs in her system.

She wrote her car off in the accident which could have orphaned her two young children.

That was the message Magistrate Jeff Clarke stressed to Haley Lillian Ann Delahunty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on January 31.

The 26-year-old part-time property manager pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

It was on July 2 last year that emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, at Milman north of Rockhampton, about 7.20pm.

The car Delahunty was driving left the road and came to a stop in a culvert.

She was not injured but taken to Rockhampton Hospital for observation.

Subsequent testing confirmed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in her system.

The court heard through a reference that this incident was out of character for Delahunty who had been driving home from Mackay.

“He (referee) also confirms that this has certainly been a big, or had a big impact upon you, and that you’ve realised that you could well have orphaned your children and potentially killed other people,” Mr Clarke said.

“The problem with people using drugs and driving is that they’re often not aware of the impact of drugs.

“Particularly the drugs that are stimulants, as I understand it, they keep you awake for a period of time but then you suffer a crash within yourself where you lose your ability to stay awake and that’s obviously what happened here.

“Fortunately for you, you didn’t suffer personal injury.

“Fortunately for you, you didn’t cause significant harm or death to another person.

“I’m confident there’ll be no repetition of this.”

Mr Clarke fined Delahunty $500 and disqualified her from driving for three months.

The magistrate said he “substantially reduced” the fine considering Delahunty had relatively limited means and the majority of her income was provided by the government for the care of her children.

“Further to that, you suffered the loss of an asset, being your car, of about $9000 which was uninsured.

“If you had insurance it would have been voided anyway.”