YOU DECIDE: How bad is this red-light runner?

LONG-TIME Rockhampton driving instructor Leyland Barnett thought he would see less crashes during the pandemic - he admits he was wrong.

And the dash cam footage he captured recently of a red-light runner helps explain why.

“I have witnessed two separate incidents within 15 minutes, where a motorist has gone through a red light and narrowly missed a car that was turning from the opposite direction with a green arrow,” said Mr Barnett, who runs the driving school, Evolution in Training.

“One incident involved a car full of young people with NSW plates, so I assume that they were tourists on holiday.

“It certainly shows the importance of always checking an intersection before entering, regardless of whether it is controlled by traffic lights.

“I am finding it hard to believe that we are experiencing more crashes in our region during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when there was little traffic.”

Rockhampton driving instructor Leyland Barnett is seeing some disturbing cases of distracted drivers.

Mr Barnett said he believed more drivers were being distracted and that was dangerous.

“A motor vehicle can do serious damage if involved in a collision and it is important that we are not distracted while we are driving,” he said.

“Put the mobile phone into the glove box as this will potentially save you from a $1000 fine and loss of licence.

“Adopt a ‘not now attitude’ with passengers when you are driving as it takes 1.5 seconds for the average person to react to an incident and apply the brake, then there is the physical stopping ability of the vehicle, determined by the quality of the tyres.

“Too many lives are being impacted every day from distracted drivers and it is important that you accept responsibility to drive safely and responsibly when you obtain or renew your driver’s licence.”