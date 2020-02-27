Menu
Who do you think does the best Fish and chips in town? Picture Glenn Hampson
Easy Eating

YOU DECIDE: Vote now for CQ’s best fish and chips

Jack Evans
27th Feb 2020 2:50 PM | Updated: 3:01 PM
We all know there is some brilliant fishing to be had out in the waters off the Capricorn Coast, but it appears there's some decent landlocked seafood too.

We put the call out to readers asking for the best fish and chips in our region.

It was almost an even split in the top 10 fish and chip shops with four coming from the Rockhampton region and six on the Capricorn Coast.

But as hundreds cast their nominations, it's now too close to call and we need your help to pick a winner.

Voting closes on Monday and will announce the region's best store in due course.

Here are our top 10 contenders, as voted by you:

(In no particular order)

Leanne's on Berserker - 31 Berserker St, Berserker

Who's Cookin Takeaway - 3/50 James St, Yeppoon

Fishco cafe - 120A George St, Rockhampton

Mummas Fish 'N' Chips - 62 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown

Cedar Park Fish & Chips - Shop 4/1 Swordfish Ave, Taranganba

Park Avenue Mall Snack Bar - 4/37 Main St, Park Avenue

Zilzie Takeaway - 2 Claude St, Zilzie

Beachside 66 - 64 Farnborough Rd, Yeppoon

Kinka Kippa - 1004 Scenic Hwy, Kinka Beach

Emu Park Fish & Chips - 7-8/15-17 Granville St, Emu Park

best fish and chips fish and chips fish and chip shop fishing australia fishing queensland
