KEY ISSUES: The Bully wants to know what Capricornia's voters believe are the key issues for the upcoming federal election. AEC

NOW that the 2019 federal campaign is underway, here at The Morning Bulletin we want to know what you think are Capricornia's biggest issues worth talking about.

We've assembled a comprehensive readers poll featuring a list of topics and issues.

Once the results are in, the Bully will challenge each of the candidates to explain how they planned to address the top issues.

Please vote for the five issues most important to you.