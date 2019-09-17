YOU DECIDE: What should the name of the new art gallery be?

ROCKHAMPTON Museum of Art, Rex Gallery Rockhampton and Thozet Art Gallery are all possible options to name the new art gallery on Quay St.

Rockhampton Regional Council's media coordinator Matthew Mansfield presented a report to council at the meeting today with the shortlisted names.

Rockhampton Art Gallery view from Quay Ln.

The $31.5million venue is due to be constructed by mid-2021 however a name is needed soon for marketing and branding to proceed.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said a journey of consultation had begun with the community after three potential names were shortlisted.

Rockhampton Museum of Art

Simple and contains all the key elements - the location and both museum and art (in line with best practice, this speaks to an international audience).

Rex Gallery Rockhampton

In honour of Rex Pilbeam. This name strikes a chord with Rockhampton residents and provides a bookend for Quay Street / Victoria Parade with the Pilbeam Theatre.

By including "Rockhampton" in the word it also allows branding to have instant recognition when it's used in out of region collateral.

Thozet Art Gallery

A French political refugee who fled Europe for Australia in the 1850s, Anthelme Thozet was an engineer and botanical collector. He has a strong history associated with donating plant specimens from around the Rockhampton region.

The name has strong local appeal and is an opportunity to tell the story of one of Rockhampton's historical figures.

Results of the community feedback will be presented back to council.

Voting is live on council's website here.

Survey closes on October 18.