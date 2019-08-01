Menu
CUT ABOVE: Allenstown Square Meats manager Hayley Elliott delivers customer service with a smile
CUT ABOVE: Allenstown Square Meats manager Hayley Elliott delivers customer service with a smile
YOU DECIDE: Which CQ business has the best customer service?

Darryn Nufer
1st Aug 2019 10:07 AM
WHEN The Morning Bulletin put the call out asking readers to nominate the business with Central Queensland's best customer service we were inundated with responses.

More than 60 businesses were nominated and recognised for their excellent customer service and we've narrowed it down to the Top 10.

Now it's up to you, our readers, to decide which of these businesses has CQ's best customer service.

Which CQ business has the best customer service?

