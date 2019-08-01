YOU DECIDE: Which CQ business has the best customer service?

WHEN The Morning Bulletin put the call out asking readers to nominate the business with Central Queensland's best customer service we were inundated with responses.

More than 60 businesses were nominated and recognised for their excellent customer service and we've narrowed it down to the Top 10.

Now it's up to you, our readers, to decide which of these businesses has CQ's best customer service.

Reader poll Which CQ business has the best customer service? Allenstown Square Meats - Rockhampton

Johnson's 4WD Repair Shop - Rockhampton

Boodles Meats - Rockhampton

Michel's Patisserie - Rockhampton

Yeppoon Central Meats

Dawson Road Butchery - Rockhampton

Bella Lash & Brow Room - Yeppoon

Port Scallywag Seafood Restaurant - Rockhampton

Coffee Society - Rockhampton

The Crazy Joker - Rockhampton Vote View Results

If you are using the App, you cannot access the poll, so please vote through the website.