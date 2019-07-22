You decide: Which salon is Central Queensland's best?

WE WANT YOU...to tell us what your favourite businesses across the region are.

As part of our new CQ's Favourite series we are going to be asking you to nominate your favourite businesses, whether that be hairdresser, mechanic, butcher or cafe.

On Facebook each week we will be posting a question to our Facebook page asking you to contribute.

It will look something like this: 'We're trying to find Central Queensland's best [insert option here] and we want your input! Nominate your favourite below and they will go into the running to win CQ's Favourite ....'

All you will need to do is comment on the post and then vote in our poll when it opens.

To kick things off, this week we want you to tell us who the best hairdresser in Central Queensland is.

We received more than 1,300 nominations from locals sharing their favourite CQ salon.

We have narrowed the list down to the top 10 most nominated and it's up to you to crown CQ's top salon, simply by voting in the poll at the bottom of the story.

First, let's introduce you to Central Queensland's top 10 hair salon's, as chosen by you.

1. Bombshell Hair and Beauty - Biloela

OWNER of this Biloela favourite, Michelle Duncan, opened the salon 18 months ago and since then she has become one of Bilo's best.

With over 20 years experience, Michelle started the salon as a team of one and has since expanded to a team of four full-time hairdressers and one school-based trainee.

Beloved by clients in town and those who travel long distances, Michelle and her team go 'above and beyond to fulfill the needs of their clients.'

One customer said online, "This is the only hair salon where I'm not sitting tense the whole time planning how I'm going to ask to correct what the hairdresser has just done. I can sit back, relax, enjoy the company and walk out with a winning hair cut each and every time."

With rave reviews and plenty of five star reviews, it's no wonder Michelle and the team at Bombshell Hair & Beauty made the top 10.

2. Floss's Hair Studio - Rockhampton

DESCRIBED as a little country salon, it's easy to see why Floss's Hair Studio was one of the most nominated salons.

With a welcoming and professional atmosphere the ladies at Floss's are beloved by their clients, with many nominations saying they'd never get their hair done anywhere else.

Helping regular and news customers to look a feel great, one customer even referred to the team at Floss's as 'hairagicians'.

"Amazing, genuine, professional hairagicians is what you get when you enter Floss's Hair Studio," they said.

"I love walking in drab and dull only to walk out feeling clean, refreshed and vibrant. Floss's Hair Studio is no doubt the place to go for amazing hair."

3. Revenge Hair & Body - Rockhampton

AFTER opening it's doors in May 2108, Revenge Hair & Body soon became a favourite among local men, women and children.

Happy to continue expanding, owner Courtney Northfield said despite the short time they've been running, their large range of services set them apart from their competition.

"We have a team of hair stylists, beauty therapists & make up artists," she said.

Popular amongst nominees, the majority of comments and reviews commending Courtney and her team.

"The staff at Revenge go above and beyond to make their clients experiences a good one. Highly recommended," one customer said.

4. Metro Vision Hair & Beauty - Rockhampton

METRO Vision is one of those salons where people who have been going their regularly say they would never go anywhere else, and taking a look at their reviews online it is easy to see why.

One happy customer raved about the services offered at Metro Vision.

"The team and Metro Hair and Beauty are amazing," she said.

"I don't often often wear makeup and I had never gotten hair and makeup done professionally before, but these wonderful ladies made the experience relaxing, enjoyable and stress free."

Loved by locals, Metro Vision Hair & Beauty was a clear favourite in the nominations process.

5.