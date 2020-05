YOU DECIDE: Who has the best burgers in Central Queensland?

WE threw it out there and now it's time for you to narrow it down to a top 10 in the race to find who has Central Queensland's best burgers.

Here is a list of favourite establishments as nominated by you, our readers.

Cast your vote now and we will announce the top 10 on Thursday.

Reader poll Who has the best burgers in Central Queensland? Mumma's Fish 'N' Chips, Rocky

Leanne's On Berserker, Nth Rocky

The Coal Cafe, Blackwater

Wandal Road Convenience Store, Rocky

Crazy Joker, Rocky

Byfield General Store

Puma Service Station, Mt Larcom

Fishco Cafe, Rocky

Gardens Tearooms, Rocky

IGA Yeppoon

Causeway Lake Kiosk

Theresa Creek Dam Kiosk, Clermont

Rockonia Road Store, Nth Rocky

Burgers With Bite, Rocky

The Coffee Club Cafe - Empire Rockhampton

Fish Chips Burgers Parkhurst

Hungry Jacks

The Goat Cafe and Bar, Rocky

Salty's Fish And Chips, Rocky

Bartletts Tavern, Rocky

Food for Thought Takeaway Cafe, Gladstone

Mumma Kath's Kitchen, Mount Morgan

GJ's Convenience & Take Away, Gladstone

CocoBrew Rockhampton

Gossips Coffee & Chat Gracemere

Burger Urge, Nth Rocky Vote View Results

Keep licking your lips because we'll reveal who has CQ's best burgers on Friday.

It's over to you!