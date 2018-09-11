You don't need to go far to find Qld's best tasting water

THERE'S no doubt it's a top drop as Livingstone Shire's water once again features among Queensland's tastiest best.

After taking home last year's title, Livingstone came in a close second to Mackay at the 2018 Best Queensland Water Taste Test last week.

Livingstone's winning water from the 2017 competition was also immortalised earlier this year in a tasty, limited-edition craft beer - Livingstone Lager with a tropical twist of Pineapple.

The coastal shire was also runner up in 2015 leaving no doubt in the high quality being produced out of the Woodbury Water Treatment Plant.

TOP DROP: Livingstone Shire Council technical officer, water and waste operations Michael Dalton, Mackay Regional Council chief operating officer water and waste, Dr Nicole Davis, and qldwater CEO Dave Cameron at the event last week.

About 60 delegates at the qldwater annual forum put their senses to the test to judge entries from around Queensland by colour, odour and taste.

Chair of Livingstone's water cycle committee, Cr Adam Belot said the award proved once again the high quality of water being produced by the Woodbury plant.

"The staff do an amazing job of keeping things running to a high standard for our community," he said.

"Kelly's Off Stream Storage at Woodbury is a 1.3 gigalitre reservoir which is supplied with pristine water from a dunal water system at Water Park Creek in Byfield.

"From there it's treated at Woodbury and then pumped to homes and businesses from Yeppoon to Keppel Sands.

The Queensland competition has been running for several years and competition has now grown to become a coveted national title after being introduced by the Water Industry Operators Association into NSW, ACT, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania.

"The taste test is about more than just how good the water tastes," qldwater CEO Dave Cameron said.

"It's' a way to inform the community about how much effort goes into providing quality drinking water - an essential, sustainable service provided 24/7 by the staff of local water utilities.

"It brings together water and sewerage service providers, industry representatives and government departments to look at ways of dealing with future urban water challenges in a constrained funding environment."

Previous Queensland taste test winners