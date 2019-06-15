'You haven't developed a full brain yet': Magistrate

Benjamin Wales was banned from the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct after being arrested there on a night out.

Benjamin Wales was banned from the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct after being arrested there on a night out. Trevor Veale

A MAN "full of vodka" on a night out has been told by a magistrate "Airlie Beach does not want you here".

Benjamin Gregory Wales, 23, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on June 10 to one count of public nuisance within the vicinity of a licensed premises, contravening directions in a safe night precinct, obstructing police and possessing a pipe.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Wales walked in front of a police car on Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach, on May 18 at 11.05pm.

"The police sounded their horn to warn Wales when he responded with a gesture using his fingers and telling them to f--- off," Sgt Myors said.

The court heard Wales refused to show ID or supply his name and address when asked by police before being arrested and searched, resulting in a glass pipe being found in his possession.

Sgt Myors told the court Wales resisted police efforts to get him in the back of their car before officers put him on the ground and handcuffed him.

Representing himself, Wales told the court he was unsure how much alcohol he'd had to drink the night of the offences.

Magistrate James Morton told the court Wales' actions were the result of his youth.

"You can understand why you're single right? When... you act like a d---head," he said.

"You haven't got a criminal history ... you're ... young and stupid and you haven't developed a full brain yet."

Wales was banned from Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct for 12 months and received a fine of $1500, with convictions not recorded.