'You need a hug': Fake parking notice sparks outrage

A Nambour woman got a rude shock when she found a fake parking ticket on her windscreen on Tuesday.

A Nambour woman got a rude shock when she found a fake parking ticket on her windscreen on Tuesday. AndreyPopov

A SUNSHINE Coast woman got a rude shock when she found a fake "parking violation" notice on her car yesterday.

Nicole Miller had parked in Nambour yesterday morning after a double support work shift when she found the notice on her windscreen.

"I was so disgusted," she said.

The note had the appearance of an official parking notice, indicating the writer carried a supply ready to hand out to "inconsiderate" parkers.

"This is not a ticket, but if it were within my power you would receive two," the ticket read.

"You have taken enough room for a 20 mule team, two elephants, one goat and a safari of pygmies from the African interior.

"The reason for giving you this is so that in future you may think of someone else, other than yourself.

Nicole Miller found this fake parking notice on her windscreen at Nambour yesterday. Nicole Miller

"I don't like domineering, egotistical or simple-minded drivers and you probably fit into one of these categories.

"I sign off wishing you an early car breakdown ... Also, may the fleas of a thousand camels infest your armpits."

Ms Miller said she found the note "selfish" by someone who had never met her.

"Funny thing is, I'm a bit OCD when it comes to parking," she said.

"I'm a really good reverse parker and I usually get out and check that I've done it well.

"Who is this person wishing ill on people they've never met?"

She said she would soon take the note to police.

"Whoever you are, you really need a hug and a life," she said.