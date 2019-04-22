Menu
Blair MP Shayne Neumann.
Blair MP Shayne Neumann. Cordell Richardson
'You shouldn't have to choose parents': Visa change coming

Hayden Johnson
22nd Apr 2019 2:08 PM
PARENT visas for the growing number of multicultural families in Ipswich would be more affordable and accessible under a Labor plan, Labor says.

Labor has promised to make parent visas more affordable and accessible if elected at the May election.

The policy would slash fees for three and five-year parent visas by thousands of dollars.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann, Labor's immigration spokesman, is expected to join leader Bill Shorten to promote the Opposition's policy.

"The Liberals broke their promise to migrant and multicultural Australians when they forced families to choose between which parents or in-laws they could reunite with - or which grandparents get to meet and spend quality time with their grandkids," Mr Neumann said.

"Labor knows that modern Australia and multicultural Australia are the same thing which is why we value families being able to spend time together and help each other.

"A Shorten Labor Government will deliver a fairer Long Stay Parent visa so that Australian families from migrant and multicultural backgrounds can reunite with their loved ones."

Mr Neumann said Labor's policy would be cheaper and could be renewed in Australia, rather than overseas.

"Ipswich has become increasingly multicultural," he said.

"This is an important announcement."

Migrant families would also be able to reunite with both sets of parents, removing the government's cap of one set of parents per household.

"You shouldn't have to have that terrible conversation around the kitchen table... my parents or yours," Mr Neumann said.

As revealed in the QT's Future Ipswich campaign, strong migration from Asia is leading the growth in the region.

Indian was the largest ethnicity to emigrate to Ipswich; the rate of growth faster than the Australian average.

Between 2011-2016, the rate of Indian growth in Ipswich was 94 per cent.

It was the largest change relative to the Australian rate of 54 per cent.

