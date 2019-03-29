'You want them to have really engaged learning': Moulds

EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION: Rockhampton Grammar School headmaster Phillip Moulds is thrilled RGS was recognised recently with a prestigious award.

THE Rockhampton Grammar School (RGS) headmaster, Phillip Moulds has adopted the high standards he'd expect for his children during their schooling.

So it didn't come as a surprise when the school was recognised recently with an annual National Excellence in Teaching award.

A proud moment for the entire school community, RGS was among 12 winners from across the nation.

Mr Moulds was thrilled upon the announcement on Tuesday the school had taken out a gong.

Along with the school community, Mr Moulds was recognised for the role he'd played in providing students with quality education since he joined RGS in 2009.

"I have my kids at school, Lachlan in Year 12 and Claire in Year 10, I run the Lachlan and Claire test: what I want for everybody at Rockhampton Grammar School is what I want for my own children,” he said.

"You want them to have really engaged learning, a fantastic learning climate...it's really important for all of our students to use their abilities to help others.”

The Rockhampton educator said it was the hard work of his staff which made their school shine bright with an award win.

And RGS's hard efforts were not far from the lips of many members of the school community who heard the exciting news recently.

Awarded with a trophy and a $5000 professional development grant, Mr Moulds said.

"Success in education, at any level, relies on the support networks you have around you...this is no different,” Dr Moulds said.

"This award is a reflection of the commitment and expertise of all RGS teachers and staff and is another strong indicator of the level of teaching and learning excellence across all of RGS.”

Over 2000 submissions from communities across Australia were made for the award.

"I want for all of our students to do their personal best every day in an environment that supports teaching and learning excellence because it is teachers who have the most direct effect on learning outcomes. Nothing is more important than the teacher-student-parent relationship,” Dr Moulds said.

"The Excellence in Teaching Award is something that reflects RGS's commitment, value, support, care and engagement of all within the RGS community.

"Schools are about people, rather than a person.”