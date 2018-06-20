'You will be dearly missed mate': Fundraising for Rocky man

AN UNFORGETTABLE DAD: Roy Travers was tragically died on Saturday when his motorbike hit a tree.

FRIENDS of a father of three who was killed in a motorcycle crash have set up a fundraising page to help his family.

Berserker man Roy Travers was tragically killed last Saturday when his motorbike hit a tree.

Emergency services attended the scene and Mr Travers was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Mr Travers' best friend of 10 years, David Aint, and his partner Kayte Gladman, have set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for his funeral and his family.

Mr Travers has left behind his young children Trinity, Ender and Chloe. Contributed

The 32-year-old left behind three young children - Trinity, Ender and Chloe.

Ms Gladman spoke fondly of Mr Travers, saying he was an amazing father who would do anything for his children.

"Roy was probably the most genuine person I've ever met,” she said.

"He was funny, kind and compassionate. The kind of guy that would do anything for anyone at any time.

"His laugh was infectious and he would do anything for his friends.

"He was a doting and dedicated father, loved his kids more than anything else.

"He was a constant presence in my life, always up to some kind of mischief with Dave.”

Mr Travers worked at Australia Post and it is understood he previously worked for Sibelco and Donndarra Concrete Cutting and Drilling.

He attended Rockhampton State High School.

Mr Travers died during a motorbike ride, one of his favourite pastimes. Contributed

At the time of the accident, Mr Travers was riding his Yamaha R6 motorbike with a group of friends.

Ms Gladman said he was so proud of his bike and riding was something he thoroughly enjoyed.

She said he would be terribly missed by every person his life had touched.

The news of his death was "absolutely heart-wrenching”.

"It still doesn't feel real,” Ms Gladman said.

"The boys went riding all the time. To think that one of them wouldn't come home never crossed my mind.

"He was so full of life so to have that presence just disappear...it's shocked everyone.”

