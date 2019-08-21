Menu
Police searched a 19-year-old after he was seen trying to hide something down the front of his pants.
You won't believe what police found in Rocky teen's bag

Aden Stokes
21st Aug 2019 9:00 AM
A ROCKY teen could only stand by and watch as police searched his bag and made a shocking discovery.

John Bradley Sprecher, 19, faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, and pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were patrolling William St, Rockhampton, when they saw a man trying to hide something down the front of his pants, about 2pm on August 4.

"The defendant was obtained for a search,” Mr Rumford said.

"Police also searched a brown bag and found a black pocket knife with a blade about 5cm in length. He told police he carried it for protection.”

Duty Lawyer Jack Blackburn said Sprecher was remorseful for his actions.

He was fined $350 and the knife was forfeited. A conviction was not recorded.

