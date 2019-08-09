You won't recognise this Capras' player next month

GUESS WHO: One Capras player will sacrifice their hair for a good cause next month

FRIENDLY faces and warm support welcomed Central Queensland Capras footballer Lance Kuveu to Rockhampton four years ago and in six weeks he will try to repay them.

The Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras footballer will reinvent his appearance for the greater good of others when he says goodbye to his long locks on September 20.

Shaving his head will be the first haircut he's had in five years, but he's ready for the change and to help as many people as possible.

"Every morning as you open the paper or watch the news there is always stories about people diagnosed with cancer and people fighting illness,” Lance said.

"I want to help these people to give them hope to fight.”

Lance has raised $500 for the Leukaemia Foundation so far but he hopes to meet his target of $2000.

"It doesn't have to be much but at least it makes a difference,” he said.

He hopes the money helps fund research and supports people battling the disease.

Blood cancer hasn't affected anyone in Lance's personal life, but he was motivated to help the cause after finding out his colleague's grandparent was diagnosed with the disease.

After receiving support he "cannot describe” from the Capras staff he thought helping the cause was the least he could do.

He said the Rockhampton community's passion was "heart-warming”.

"I wouldn't just cut my hair for the sake of it - I wanted to do it for a good cause,” he said.

Lance isn't sure who will shave his head just yet but he is looking forward to seeing whether his new do will give him extra aerodynamics on the football field.

About $50 will help grow cancer cells in a lab to undertake research into the cause and treatment of blood cancer.

Less than $100 will give a regional family a home-away-from-home when forced to relocate to a city for treatment and $150 can support the work of a researcher for a day.

You can donate to Lance's cause here.