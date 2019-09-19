You won’t want to miss out on this exciting ag opportunity

Isabella Fanning, with Sharna Holman, Qld Dept of Agriculture and Fisheries, attending AgTeCH17 as a Young Tech Bursary recipient.

AGTECH19 is nurturing the next generation of emerging agricultural and food-tech leaders by giving them the chance to attend the popular event for free.

Former AgTeCH17 Young Tech Bursary recipient Isabella Fanning is encouraging others to apply in 2019.

The 23-year-old said her experience was incredibly rewarding because it ticked so many boxes.

“One of the biggest advantages in agriculture is networking and developing contacts,” she said.

“AgTeCH17 introduced me personally to amazing innovators, farmers and other industry representatives.

“The program is highly interactive and educational, and the highlight was seeing technology produced within the Central Highlands region that hadn’t even been commercially released – an opportunity you wouldn’t receive any other way.

“As a young ag person, it’s exciting to be in a room of several generations all discussing the same innovative concepts.”

Ms Fanning works at her family’s Gracemere-based livestock agency while completing her Bachelor of Agriculture at CQUniversity.

She said this was an opportunity not to miss, explaining the benefits for successful recipients are long-lasting.

“In the past two years, I have crossed paths again with so many of the individuals I met at AgTeCH17 and I also have a better understanding of several companies from throughout the region who were represented on the day,” she said.

AgTeCH19: Build it, Use it, Profit, is a major innovation and technology event for the agricultural community, and will be held in Emerald on November 6.

Applications are open now for the Young Tech Bursaries, which provide free registration for up to 20 budding agtech entrepreneurs and students from across Central Queensland. Applications close Wednesday, October 9.

To be eligible, applicants must be in Year 12 in the Central Highlands, or enrolled, or about to enrol, in CQUniversity or another tertiary institution.

Teachers and lecturers who would like to attend and accompany their students can also apply for a bursary.

Young Tech Bursary winners will also get to meet the entrepreneurs from the first-ever cohort of the AgFrontier Regional Agtech Incubator, Queensland’s only dedicated agtech incubator.

To apply for a Young Tech Bursary, register today at chdc.com.au.