You wouldn't believe what was found in a dead croc's stomach

BIG BOY: Koorana Crocodile Farm found an orthopedic plate in the contents of their croc MJ's stomach

KOORANA Crocodile Farm workers were just following procedure when they discovered the croc in front of them could have eaten a human.

The workers were examining the stomach contents of MJ the recently deceased 4.7 metre crocodile when they found an orthopedic plate.

An orthopedic implant is a medical device manufactured to replace a missing joint or bone or to support a damaged bone.

Workers at the crocodile farm took to Facebook to share their shocking find.

"Imagine our surprise when we opened up the gut on this large croc and found what looks to be an orthopedic plate,” they wrote.

"In order to find a cause of death we opened up his gut to find the plate in amongst numerous stones he used as gastroliths to help grind up food.”

The find has sparked the question "What has MJ been up to?”.

MJ was a wild croc in Queensland before he was captured and later purchased by the Coowonga farm several years ago.

Residents are quickly coming up with theories behind the find.

"Not just the plate the screws are there too - looks like MJ has been chewing on someone or something with bone work,” John Gerring wrote.

Annie Mac said "Maybe he's been chewing on some surgical waste that was illegally dumped. I would hate to think otherwise,” Annie said.

Steve Turnbull said "looks like someone had to dispose of a body”.

Others have insisted authorities should be contacted about the find.

Pat King said "Police should be informed”.