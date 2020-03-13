A MAN who physically and verbally assaulted his partner in front of family had his own grandfather intervene in the incidents.

Darren Leroy Smith, 25, pleaded guilty on March 6 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of common assault, two of breaching a domestic violence order, one of contravening police direction to provide identifying particulars and one of breaching bail.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Smith spat at his partner in two separate incidents on the same day.

She said the victim took photographs on both occasions before cleaning herself up.

Ms Marsden said the first incident on October 30 at Theodore took place over many hours and included the spitting, name calling and hair pulling.

She said Smith displayed controlling behaviour, making threats of violence in front of family and children.

Ms Marsden said the victim was holding a child during the second spitting incident.

The court heard the defendant’s grandfather told Smith to stop his bad behaviour.

“You wouldn’t treat animals like that let alone a woman, mother or partner,” she said.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the defendant cut up the victim’s bank card when she wouldn’t do things he told her to and poured drinks over her.

He said Smith also slapped the victim when she touched his belongings and locked her out of the house when she was trying to collect her property.

Mr Clarke said when Smith’s grandfather told him to stop, Smith replied “It’s that or I’m going to bash her”.

The court heard Smith called the police and asked them to remove the woman as “she was causing problems”.

Mr Clarke ordered Smith to a nine month prison term, suspended after three months and operational for 18 months.

Smith also breached a community service order with this offending. He was resentenced and ordered to pay a $250 fine. Convictions were recorded.