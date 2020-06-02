Menu
DELIVERED TO DOOR: Known for producing healthy and tasty meals, Youfoodz is now offering delivery to parts of CQ.
Food & Entertainment

Youfoodz expands delivery service to parts of CQ

Zara Gilbert
2nd Jun 2020 11:43 AM
RESIDENTS in Blackwater and Emerald hungry for a Youfoodz fix can now have the popular meals delivered.

Youfoodz has announced an expansion of its delivery network to include more than 3000 postcodes.

Blackwater and Emerald have been named as two of the 10 regional towns added to the network, with delivery made available from Friday, May 29.

Customers will be able to order on a Monday for delivery on the Friday.

With the success of the Youfoodz Seasonal Fruit and Veg Boxes, the company has also announced the launch of its new Grocery Essentials range.

YouFoodz large meals.
This new range was developed to assist locals as they continue social distancing measures, allowing them to shop safely from the comfort of their own homes.

Every purchase of a Grocery Essentials item helps support local farmers within the Youfoodz supply chain that might otherwise be struggling during this time.

