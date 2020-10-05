Significant swing in traditional coastal strongholds

THE Deb Frecklington-led LNP has suffered a significant swing away from it throughout the traditional strangleholds of the Gold and Sunshine coasts.

While the party still dominates the two coasts, there's been a three per cent swing to Labor on a two-party preferred basis according to YouGov polling conducted exclusively for The Courier-Mail.

The LNP leads Labor 54 per cent to 46 per cent on the coasts compared to its 57 per cent to 43 per cent dominance at the 2017 state election.

It comes after a six per cent surge in Labor's primary vote to 33 per cent while the LNP's support has risen from 43 per cent to 46 per cent.

Labor's big gains have come from One Nation whose vote has dropped from 12 per cent to seven per cent.

Support for other parties and independents has also fallen.

Just two seats are held on the coasts by non-LNP members - Gaven on the Gold Coast by Labor and Noosa on the Sunshine Coast by Independent Sandy Bolton.

The three per cent swing could imperil LNP seats like Bonney and Currumbin on the Gold Coast as well as Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast.

