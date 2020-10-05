Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Significant swing in traditional coastal strongholds

by Steven Wardill
5th Oct 2020 4:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

THE Deb Frecklington-led LNP has suffered a significant swing away from it throughout the traditional strangleholds of the Gold and Sunshine coasts.

While the party still dominates the two coasts, there's been a three per cent swing to Labor on a two-party preferred basis according to YouGov polling conducted exclusively for The Courier-Mail.

The LNP leads Labor 54 per cent to 46 per cent on the coasts compared to its 57 per cent to 43 per cent dominance at the 2017 state election.

It comes after a six per cent surge in Labor's primary vote to 33 per cent while the LNP's support has risen from 43 per cent to 46 per cent.

LNP preferences: Labor last in every seat

Labor's big gains have come from One Nation whose vote has dropped from 12 per cent to seven per cent.

Support for other parties and independents has also fallen.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Nigel Hallett

 

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: Glenn Hampson
LNP Leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: Glenn Hampson


Just two seats are held on the coasts by non-LNP members - Gaven on the Gold Coast by Labor and Noosa on the Sunshine Coast by Independent Sandy Bolton.

The three per cent swing could imperil LNP seats like Bonney and Currumbin on the Gold Coast as well as Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast.

Originally published as YouGov poll: Significant swing in traditional coastal strongholds

More Stories

federal election 2020 gold coast politics sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigation results of nursing home COVID-19 nurse case

        Premium Content Investigation results of nursing home COVID-19 nurse case

        News It caused panic and stress in the Rockhampton community for weeks after a nurse infected with COVID-19 worked, studied and shopped in the region

        Greens candidates for Rocky and Keppel seats

        Premium Content Greens candidates for Rocky and Keppel seats

        Politics The Queensland Greens have named their candidates for Rockhampton and Keppel, along...

        Stabber commits another crime while in violent relationship

        Premium Content Stabber commits another crime while in violent relationship

        News SHE was just five weeks away from finishing a sentence she was handed for stabbing...

        ‘I am so stoked right now’: Glenmore women win flag

        Premium Content ‘I am so stoked right now’: Glenmore women win flag

        AFL GALLERY: Grand final win caps impressive season for hard-working Bullettes.