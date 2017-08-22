You'll be Sold On what's in this 72-page property magazine

WHETHER you're looking to buy, sell, rent or invest, Sold On Rockhampton is the ultimate guide to the world of real estate in our city.

This new annual magazine showcases the region's property trends, providing a comprehensive round-up of our region's suburbs including the Capricorn Coast and the latest market numbers you need to know.

Get an overview of the current market conditions and what's in store for the coming year, and check out suburb profiles exploring the lifestyle luring buyers to the hottest-selling areas.

The market is in recovery mode right now and with decisions pending on big job projects like Adani and the Rookwood Weir, there is strong potential to drive housing price growth after several challenging years.

The special publication includes expert advice for new investors and first home buyers on how to get started on the property ladder and keep your financial housekeeping in order.

We also look at the dos and don'ts of renovations and share valuable styling tips on how to get top dollar for your home.

Don't miss your copy of Sold On Rockhampton, only in Wednesday's print edition of The Morning Bulletin.