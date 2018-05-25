You'll never want to leave if you buy this Mount Archer home

The home is well built and has two living areas and a double garage.

The home is well built and has two living areas and a double garage. McGrath Real Estate

YOU WON'T need to dream about waking up in paradise if you buy this place.

Set at the foot of Mount Archer, 8 Lange st in Frenchville is a house not be missed.

The spacious family haven is single-level and expanses picturesque views of the Mount Archer National Park with

The home encompasses four large bedrooms, all with walk-in robes, an added study area, ensuite, built-in ceiling sound system, ducted air-con throughout with added split system, separate bar and a double garage with internal laundry.

Outside, there is a large-covered patio area which overlooks a resort-style in-ground pool, an underground sprinkler system and a garden - accompanied with wildlife sounds playing in the background.

It's biggest ticket is the ample lawn - set on 7, 684 sq m, a total of 1.94 acres.

McGrath Real Estate agent handling the property, Brent Rodgers said there are only 23 properties in Frenchville that are over 6,000 sq m.

"The key quality is the rarity of that block being close to two acres in that area in Frenchville,” he said.

The property has been on the real estate market now for close to two weeks.

"There has been strong interest in the opening period so far,” Brent said.

Brent expects the interest to continue through to the inspection today.

"I would expect a handful of five to six groups,” he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The home is being marketed for families.

"I believe the demographics will be established families, older children that really want to make use of the block size,” Brent said.

"Just given the size, it has two massive living areas, the massive entertainment areas, the patio backs onto the pool.”

Set among the gardens and nature, the block offers seclusion and privacy in a good area.

"It's a good spot, off Frenchville rd, just before Pilbeam dr,” Brent said.

It's a really nice area, backs onto Mount Archer.”

Frenchville is a highly sought after area, described as 'The Range' of Northside.

"You have Mount Archer, you are in the school catchment,” Brent said.

"Mount Archer State School is a very highly sought after school.

"All the parkland that Frenchville offers, the walking track off Frencville road is really nice.

"It's well established as well not like Rockyview and Parkhurst.”

The current owner of the house is looking to downsize after owning the house for 10 years.

Priced at $680,000, Brent said it is good value, given it was bought for $790,000 in 2008.

"You are getting what you pay for,” Brent said.

"It is a significant discount from what it was purchased for.

"It's well-priced.”

A tightly kept suburb, only three properties sold in Frenchville for around $700,000 last year.

"There is less sales in that price range,” Brent said.

"There aren't too many of the premier properties put on the market.”