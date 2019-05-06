Young artists to take up Farm Safety Calendar challenge

CALENDAR: Queensland students are reminded to enter the 2020 Farm Safety Calendar competition before it closes on June 28.

CALENDAR: Queensland students are reminded to enter the 2020 Farm Safety Calendar competition before it closes on June 28. Contributed

QUEENSLAND students are being encouraged to sharpen their pencils, unpack their paints and get set to enter the 2020 Farm Safety Calendar competition.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said the annual competition was designed to get primary school children thinking about farm safety.

"Last year, we had over 1800 entries for the 2019 calendar, and now nearly 30,000 calendars are hanging in homes and workplaces throughout Queensland as a year-long reminder for everyone to stay safe on farms,” Ms Grace said.

"Twelve winning drawings will be published in the 2020 Farm Safety Calendar, and the winning entrants will each receive a $250 voucher and $500 for their school.”

Ms Grace said rural properties could be dangerous places if safety wasn't a priority.

"We're asking young Queenslanders who live, work and play on these properties to come up with images to remind people about some of the biggest risks - quad bikes, powerlines, farm machinery, sun safety, and dam and waterway safety,” she said.

"Around three per cent of Queenslanders are employed in the agriculture industry, mainly in the livestock and horticulture sectors, yet the industry as a whole is responsible for more than 30 per cent of workplace deaths each year.

"The Farm Safety Calendar is a fun and rewarding way to get kids thinking about safety, and a prompt for their parents to think twice before taking a risk.”

The competition is now open and all entries must be in by June 28, 2019. The winners will be announced in late September, and the free calendar will be available from October 2019.

Details on how to enter the competition and previous winning entries are available at worksafe.qld.gov.au.

Primary school children are encouraged to draw and colour a picture to illustrate one a farm safety topic such as look out for machinery and vehicles because the driver may not see you or quad bikes are a not a toy.