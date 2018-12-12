Young athlete's success at All Schools amidst wild weather

ALL SCHOOLS GLORY: Tiana Richards came 4th overall in the under 16 girls division in javelin at the Australian Athletics Championships last weekend.

ATHLETICS: Torrential rain and flooding may spell disaster for most athletes, but for 14-year-old Emmaus student Tiana Richards, it's a sign of a good things to come.

At the Australian All Schools Championships last weekend, Richards went up against other girls from across the country in the U16 javelin division.

When the skies opened and poured down at the Cairns competition on Sunday, Richards knew she would do well.

For her, it's akin to a good luck charm.

"I came fourth overall," she said.

"I actually love competing in the rain. I was very excited.

"I was sad I wasn't doing hurdles... last year I won states and broke records in the rain and ever since I love competing in the rain. It's a bit [of good luck]."

Sunday's meet was her first time competing as a bottom age competitor in the U16 event, and her second time overall in the All Schools competition.

"I actually felt pretty chilled out and not as nervous with javelin as I am with hurdles," Richards said.

"I was excited and there was not much pressure. It was really good.

"I have the best time and it was so fun travelling with the Queensland team, making new friends and meeting up with old ones.

"It can be pretty intimidating because some of the girls are pretty big and it was a good competition this year. It was very close."

Richards threw an impressive 38m, just two metres short of the first place winner.

"It can literally be the difference of where the foot lands between the lines," she said.

"You have to had good confidence and not count yourself out.

"It's easy to see the other competitors and feel intimidated and think you can't do it, but you have to keep a positive mindset and remember you're doing it because you love it.

"I was very happy to come fourth. I was hoping to make the top eight this year so I was pleased."

Richards said the competition itself provides a great platform for young athletes to compete against the best and at the highest level for their age.

"There are lots of up and comers and it's cool to see al the talent at these competitions," she said.

"I want to go to the Commonwealth Games one day... I'm most interested in heptathlons (90m hurdle, long jump, javelin, high jump, 200m racing, shot put and 800m racing).

"I'm taking six months off next year and then focusing on training for things I don't normally do like 800m and shot put."