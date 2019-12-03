Young blood stands up for local elections

AT JUST 23 years of age, Robson Wovat has a wealth of experience that he is ready to call on should he be elected for a place at the table as a councillor in the 2020 Livingstone Shire Council elections.

With a passion for youth development and a true sense of community, Robson said he made the decision to run for the position of councillor to help represent a broader range of people in the Livingstone electorate where he was raised.

“I have decided to run for my Local Council because I want to make a difference,” Robson said.

“I am aware of a broad range of the issues my community faces and I want to be a voice at the council table that helps resolve those issues.

“I want to be able to help all the youth in our community in succeeding to break the vicious cycle youth can be caught in today.

“I want to able to give them the opportunities to succeed in their lives both in employment and in their personal lives.”

Robson said he loves his community and wants to promote business development, economic growth and create something amazing in the shire.

“I want to encourage and continue to expand on the success our community already enjoys with a focus on economic development, job creation and support for both visitors to the region and the residents that call the Livingstone Shire home,” he said.

“I have lived in the Capricorn Coast almost my entire life. The only time I lived elsewhere was when I was in boarding school in Cairns. This is the region I want to live in and nurture now and well into the future, this is where I want to raise my family.

“The first local not-for-profit group I volunteered with was GenYadaba. The group focused on involving youth with local environmental issues.

“Over the years it grew into something amazing that was welcomed by the community. Our group created events like the SaltWater Festival and a slogan like ‘Don’t be a tosser.’

“I am a former member of the Coast Guard having volunteered with them for almost three years. During my time there I learnt what it means to be a part of a community and what it takes to be able to help those in need.

“My personal journey was a difficult one and through everything I learnt while at the Coast Guard, I became a better and more positive young man. It is that positivity that I would like to share with our community.”

Seeing his age as an asset, Robson said he has a mountain of skills to bring to the table.

“I have worked hard on creating a positive future for the youth I have worked with and it is these skills I want to bring to the table and put them to use in my community,” he said.

“I am young and craving the thirst for knowledge. I may not be as experience as everyone else who will be running for Council, but I am determined to bring a new insight into what the young people of today want.

“I care for people of all ages and have a firm understanding of the needs of our more mature residents. I don’t profess to have all the answers just now, but I am willing and able to learn in order to be the best I can be for my community.

“I am a very approachable person, non-judgemental and while I am a good listener, I am also determined to be proactive in the role of councillor should the community decide I am the man for the job.

“We live in an amazing part of the world, we need to care for it and care for the people who live here.

“We need to maintain rates to prevent further rises and we need to promote everything our region has to offer from the amazing beaches and islands to the rainforests and rural areas that sustain the region.

“This is my home and I want to be part of the team that makes our region even better.”

Livingstone Shire 2020 elections

Candidates so far

Mayor

Andrew Ireland

Councillors