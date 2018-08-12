Young boy assessed after knock in Gracemere football game

3.20pm: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service has confirmed a 12 year-old boy who received a knock to the head at a Gracemere football game was not required to go to hospital.

A Rockhampton QAS supervisor confirmed paramedics attended the scene and he was not transported.

11.35am: A 12 YEAR-old boy has been injured in a football game at Gracemere.

Initial reports said he is not alert after head knock.

The incident occurred around Ian Besch Drive.

Queensland Ambulance Service are responding.