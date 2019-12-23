Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A nine-year-old boy has tragically died after being found unconscious in a public pool in the NSW Riverina region.
A nine-year-old boy has tragically died after being found unconscious in a public pool in the NSW Riverina region.
News

Young boy dies after drowning accident in public pool

23rd Dec 2019 2:33 PM

A young boy has tragically died two days after being found unconscious in a public pool in the NSW Riverina region.

The nine-year-old was found slumped in the water near the side of a public pool in Griffith about 3pm on Friday.

Police believe he may have suffered a medical condition.

A parent spotted the boy and pulled him from the water before lifesavers commenced CPR.

"Paramedics and officers from Murrumbidgee Police District attended and the boy was taken to Griffith Hospital," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Despite their efforts, the boy died in hospital yesterday."

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the boy's death but are not treating the incident as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

child death drowning public pool

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Very violent’ thug assaulted partner over hair brush, food

        premium_icon ‘Very violent’ thug assaulted partner over hair brush, food

        News A domestic violence thug dragged his partner out of the house and tried to push her in a pool twice despite being on a DVO.

        DISGUSTED: Delivery worker held up at gunpoint for $6 pizza

        DISGUSTED: Delivery worker held up at gunpoint for $6 pizza

        News Police search for band of offenders after week-long crime spree

        Man bit police officer on wrist while attempting to flee

        premium_icon Man bit police officer on wrist while attempting to flee

        News A MAN who was on bail for a home break in bit one police officer and threatened to...

        Young Wesley juggles three musicals while completing Year 12

        premium_icon Young Wesley juggles three musicals while completing Year 12

        News He has been accepted to an elite school in Sydney for musical theatre.