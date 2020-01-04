Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

Young boy hit by four-wheel drive on Capricorn Coast

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
4th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 5-YEAR-OLD boy was rushed to hospital last night after he was hit by a four-wheel drive at a caravan park on the Capricorn Coast.

At 6.30pm, paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident at a caravan park on Farnborough Rd, Yeppoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the boy was hit by the four-wheel drive at low speed.

Multiple police units also attended the scene.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the boy was wearing a helmet and was believed to be riding a push bike when he was hit. However, this was not confirmed.

They further stated the driver was not at fault.

Paramedics treated the boy for minor injuries, and he was transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

queensland ambulance service queensland police service vehicle and pedestrian incident yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pleas fall on deaf ears as crowd watches man bleed out

        premium_icon Pleas fall on deaf ears as crowd watches man bleed out

        News A fortnight after having his foot amputated, Jason Mitchell can already see himself standing in the garden with his 'pirate leg'.

        Qld fireys could get compo in their pockets mid-January

        premium_icon Qld fireys could get compo in their pockets mid-January

        Rural QUEENSLAND’S volunteer fire-fighters could start receiving compensation payouts as...

        Gracemere rainfall data breaks 119-year-old record

        premium_icon Gracemere rainfall data breaks 119-year-old record

        News ‘We’ve only ever had one dry year and then it’s followed by a good year’

        What’s on: 48 hours across the region

        premium_icon What’s on: 48 hours across the region

        News Here’s your comprehensive guide to all of the hot events you can find across the...