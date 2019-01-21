Young boy injured in a reported hit and run

A young boy was allegedly hit by a car while on his scooter in Burdell on Monday afternoon. His dad posted these photos to social media in the hopes of finding information.

A CHILD has been struck by a car at in an apparent hit-and-run at Burdell.

Emergency services were called to Iona Avenue about 1.45pm, after reports a young boy had suffered a head injury after being hit by a car.

Paramedics assessed the boy at the scene and said he was "alert and responsive".

He was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

His father posted photos on social media after the incident, calling for information on the vehicle that may have hit his son.

Any info to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.